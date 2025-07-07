Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $207.81 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.43. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.