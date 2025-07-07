Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,400,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $974,448,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $155.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.