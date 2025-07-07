Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.63 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

