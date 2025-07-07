Financial Analysis: Arhaus (ARHS) and Its Competitors

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Arhaus to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arhaus and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus $1.27 billion $68.55 million 22.80 Arhaus Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 14.04

Arhaus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus. Arhaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.9% of Arhaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arhaus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arhaus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus 4.53% 17.36% 4.72% Arhaus Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arhaus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 11 4 0 2.27 Arhaus Competitors 207 1721 2644 80 2.56

Arhaus presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Arhaus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arhaus is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Arhaus has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arhaus’ rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arhaus rivals beat Arhaus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. It offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

