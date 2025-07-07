Head to Head Comparison: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and Impinj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 0 4 8 0 2.67 Impinj 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $84.55, indicating a potential upside of 27.72%. Impinj has a consensus price target of $155.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Impinj’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than Ambarella.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -32.73% -17.50% -14.43% Impinj -0.26% 6.45% 1.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ambarella and Impinj”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $284.86 million 9.86 -$117.13 million ($2.49) -26.58 Impinj $366.09 million 8.91 $40.84 million ($0.04) -2,812.35

Impinj has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Impinj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambarella, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Impinj shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Impinj beats Ambarella on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and public class, and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the enterprise, home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that consists of reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enable its partners to solve enterprise business problems, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, automotive, aviation, banking, datacenters, food, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, linen and uniform tracking, sports, and travel industries through original equipment and device manufacturers, tag service bureaus, systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, and other solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

