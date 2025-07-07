Financial Survey: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) versus Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ondas and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Frontier Communications Parent 1 10 1 0 2.00

Ondas currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.14%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $36.07, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Ondas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $7.19 million 44.08 -$38.01 million ($0.58) -3.04 Frontier Communications Parent $5.94 billion 1.54 -$322.00 million ($1.55) -23.53

This table compares Ondas and Frontier Communications Parent”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ondas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ondas has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -412.92% -232.07% -47.40% Frontier Communications Parent -6.47% -7.73% -1.87%

Summary

Ondas beats Frontier Communications Parent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

