Head-To-Head Comparison: FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) vs. Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) and Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of FGI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FGI Industries has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries $131.82 million 0.05 -$1.20 million ($0.15) -4.67 Kirkland’s $441.36 million 0.06 -$23.13 million ($1.73) -0.68

This table compares FGI Industries and Kirkland’s”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FGI Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kirkland’s. FGI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FGI Industries and Kirkland’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kirkland’s 0 0 1 1 3.50

Kirkland’s has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than FGI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries -1.06% 1.73% 0.53% Kirkland’s -6.06% N/A -8.47%

Summary

Kirkland’s beats FGI Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

