Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $34.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Client First Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $185.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $176.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

