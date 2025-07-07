Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 9822066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Get Carnival alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,947,000 after buying an additional 2,410,188 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $518,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after buying an additional 1,201,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after buying an additional 5,761,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $432,718,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.