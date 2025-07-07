Planning Directions Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 903.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.76.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.