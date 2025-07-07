Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Time to Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 222,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 377,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 14.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackla Metals

In other news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$682,000.00. Insiders have bought 3,725,667 shares of company stock worth $1,124,443 over the last 90 days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

