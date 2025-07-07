Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Shares Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $43.80. Approximately 78,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,047,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

HNGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hinge Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

