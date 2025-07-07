Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.12 and last traded at $51.12. 3,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Li Ning Stock Down 2.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

