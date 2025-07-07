Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 157,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 977,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMD shares. Fearnley Fonds raised Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Torm from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Torm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Torm Stock Up 3.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Torm had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torm Plc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torm Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Torm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Torm by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Torm by 1,346.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torm in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Torm by 22.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Torm by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Torm

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

