DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Shares Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. 1,100,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,347,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DeFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DeFi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $976.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 4.02.

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

