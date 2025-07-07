Synergy Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,854 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.9% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

