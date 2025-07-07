Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 5% Higher – What’s Next?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.68 and last traded at $90.69. 894,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,088,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Baidu

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 8,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Baidu by 1,510.9% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.