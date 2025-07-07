Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.68. 160,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,923,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Next Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
