Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Amgen by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $298.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.