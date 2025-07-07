Capital Management Associates Inc Acquires 6,100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after acquiring an additional 908,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

