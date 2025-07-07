iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

