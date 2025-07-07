254 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,896,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $543.05 and its 200-day moving average is $534.24. The company has a market cap of $692.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $575.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

