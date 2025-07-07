Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – July 6th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Applied Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, implementing, or leveraging blockchain technology. These equities give investors exposure to the growth potential of distributed ledger systems, cryptocurrencies, and related digital innovations. Examples include firms offering blockchain infrastructure, decentralized applications, and enterprise solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $7.41 on Friday, reaching $237.39. 18,441,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. 27,630,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,611,211. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. 13,347,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,276,961. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 6.71. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 17,883,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,680,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 6.04.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,722. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.22.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,328,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,003. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.40.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FCN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.89. The stock had a trading volume of 216,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average of $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.19.

