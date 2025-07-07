Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after buying an additional 496,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after buying an additional 781,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after buying an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,039,000 after buying an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $117.50 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

