iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Centennial Bank AR’s 6th Largest Position

Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

