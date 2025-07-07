Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Strategic Equity Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 35,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,265,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $175.51 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

