Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,046.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,003.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $962.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

