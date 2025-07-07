Cooksen Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $207.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $208.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

