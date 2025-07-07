Pacific Point Advisors LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

PG opened at $160.72 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

