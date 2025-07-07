U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,857 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,903,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $628.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $593.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.62. The stock has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

