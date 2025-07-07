Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $291.66 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.04.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

