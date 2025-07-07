Byrne Financial Freedom LLC Has $418,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

