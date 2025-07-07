OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,585,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $221.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

