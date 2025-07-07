Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,499 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $215.57 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

