China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $215.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.