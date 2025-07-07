Davidson Investment Advisors Has $36.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $243.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

