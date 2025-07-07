Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,187,146 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187,146 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.89% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $509,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $89.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

