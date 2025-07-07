Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,984,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $441.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $442.41.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

