Planning Directions Inc. Buys Shares of 5,114 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.9% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $185.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day moving average of $175.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.