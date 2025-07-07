Planning Directions Inc. Buys Shares of 5,114 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.9% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP opened at $185.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day moving average of $175.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
