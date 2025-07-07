Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $555.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $519.53 and its 200 day moving average is $504.60. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.20.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
