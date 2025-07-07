Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Chefs’ Warehouse to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $3.79 billion $55.48 million 43.64 Chefs’ Warehouse Competitors $8.09 billion $399.01 million 24.13

Chefs’ Warehouse’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. Chefs’ Warehouse is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.6% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 1.65% 13.15% 3.70% Chefs’ Warehouse Competitors -3.76% -16.96% 1.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chefs’ Warehouse and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chefs’ Warehouse Competitors 710 3417 3727 153 2.42

Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus target price of $67.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 20.50%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

