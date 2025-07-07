U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.34.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

