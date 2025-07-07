Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

