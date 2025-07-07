Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.