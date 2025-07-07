YANKCOM Partnership Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

YANKCOM Partnership lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of YANKCOM Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.