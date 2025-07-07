Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8%

AVGO stock opened at $274.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $277.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.