Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Trimmed by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,982,000 after purchasing an additional 888,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $122.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

