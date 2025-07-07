Capital Management Associates Inc Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VTV stock opened at $179.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

