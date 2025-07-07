TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 10,609 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7%

AbbVie stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.68. The firm has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

