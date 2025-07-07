EULAV Asset Management Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 117.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,249,000. Elwood Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $271.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.15. The company has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

